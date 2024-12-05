Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar held two separate meetings with European counterparts on Wednesday to explain the facts of life in northern Israel and Lebanon.

One of the two meetings was held with Poland’s Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski. The two men discussed the “ceasefire” between Israel and Hezbollah, among other issues.

“I clarified that we are committed to the ceasefire understandings. Nevertheless, we insist on enforcing it and we will act upon any violation,” Sa’ar said in a brief post on the X social media platform.

Sa’ar also met with Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, with whom he discussed the Iranian threat, the Israeli hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza, and the ceasefire in Lebanon.

“I conveyed to my counterpart that the situation in Lebanon provides an opportunity for the country to liberate itself from the grip of Iran,” Sa’ar said.

“This is a chance for the international community to help bring about change in Lebanon.”

