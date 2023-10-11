Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Sydney police are considering placing under house arrest some participants in a pro-Hamas rally on Monday if they try to repeat the “abhorrent” scenes outside the Sydney Opera House in which people yelled antisemitic chants and burnt Israeli flags, The Age reported.

I’m embedding the tweet from that rally, but must warn you that it includes expletives, so, if you don’t wish to hear them (and read them in the subtitles), please don’t click.

Referring to a biological man in a dress as a man or wanting more secure borders makes you a “Nazi” to some. Meanwhile in Sydney, pro Palestine protesters chant “gas the Jews”. Perhaps people should save terms like “fascist” for actual fascism. pic.twitter.com/IoVZag3wGq — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) October 10, 2023

Australian Police Minister Yasmin Catley said it was up to Sydney police to decide whether or not to issue a permit to another demonstration by the same neo-Nazi Arabs scheduled for Sunday.

The owner of a Sydney Jewish bakery told The Age she called the police to complain about the footage from the rally. In a country where one could be arrested for excessive hatred, she might even have elicited proper action.

In South Yarra, an inner-city Melbourne neighborhood, on Tuesday night a car full of young Arab men drove through the streets with the passengers yelling out the windows: “Where are the Jews? We want to kill the Jews!”

Australian Twitter user Rosita Díaz posted on Wednesday: “A state premier who allows over a thousand people to stand on the steps of the Sydney Opera House and chant ‘gas the Jews’ needs to tender his resignation immediately.

“The Acting New South Wales Police Commissioner and Assistant Police Commissioner must also go, after their decision to monitor and manage instead of intervene, prevent, and arrest this deeply offensive spectacle that has been broadcast around the world.

“Remember, Labor are the ones who tried to destroy the life of [former Labor MP] Moira Deeming because some costume-playing teenagers gate-crashed the Let Women Speak event. These innocent women were branded as actual Nazis. Well, Chris Minns, under your watch 1,000+ people called for the genocide of Jews – Hitler’s dream – and not a single one was arrested.”

And then there was Alexandra Smith, Political Editor for the Brisbane Times, who was critical of the new premier of New South Wales (since last March), who lit up the Sydney Opera House in Blue and White in solidarity with murdered Jews, not realizing the lights would attract murderous Arabs.

wrote: “For a building that is the most iconic structure in this city, or indeed Australia, the Sydney Opera House has caused its share of political headaches for NSW premiers. … And now, for Chris Minns, those sails have already been a bone of contention twice in his short premiership. Warned off by police from attending the Sydney Opera House, supporters of Israel watched from afar on Monday night as it was lit up in blue and white. Pro-Palestinian protesters, meanwhile, filled the Opera House forecourt.”

Smith continued: “Of course, Minns cannot be held responsible for the pro-Palestinian protestors who lit flares or spewed antisemitic chants or burnt Israeli flags. His decision to illuminate the Opera House was appropriate. However, in his government’s haste to stand behind NSW’s Jewish diaspora, it did not foresee its failure to ensure a safe space for that community, undermining the whole purpose of the gesture.”

Victoria Police declared that “There is absolutely no place at all in our society for antisemitic or hate-based behavior and Victoria Police is committed to responding to any such acts.”

Let’s hope so.