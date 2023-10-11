Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

The IDF confirmed that fighter jets recently attacked the Islamic University in Gaza City, which serves as a major training center for Hamas engineers and for the development and production of weapons.

The Islamic University, which in practice is also used as a training institution for the production of terrorist means, was established in 1978.

Since its establishment the university has been used as an important center of military power of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, for the cultivation and promotion of incitement and terrorism.

The university trains operatives in a variety of fields, mainly in the areas of intensification, development and production of weapons and military intelligence operatives.

In addition, the university is also used by Hamas for conferences aimed at raising funds for terrorist purposes, and for deepening content aimed at incitement against the State of Israel.