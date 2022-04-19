Photo Credit: Screenshot

Anti-Semitic fliers blaming Russia’s nearly two-month-long war in Ukraine on Jews were left in front of homes in Beverly Hills, Calif., on the first day of Passover.

“Every single aspect of the Ukraine-Russia war is Jewish,” said the flier, which included photos of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. It also listed the names of people in the Russian and Ukrainian governments it claims are Jewish.

Posting a picture of the flier on social media, Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse wrote: “This was sent to me from a resident who woke up to this anti-Semitism at their front door along with other streets in our city and Los Angeles. … Hate will never win. We are only stronger.”

The flier is similar to previous ones that blamed the coronavirus pandemic on a Jewish conspiracy.

Those were left in front of homes in Beverly Hills on Chanukah and have since been left elsewhere in the country. The fliers contained a logo and link to the website of GoyimTV, which the Anti-Defamation League says is run by the Goyim Defense League, a virulently anti-Semitic group.