Photo Credit: Fibonacci Blue

On Wednesday, the US Department of Education (DoE) declared its intention to initiate an inquiry into allegations of antisemitism at the University of Minnesota, according to The Minnesota Daily.

Last December, former regent Michael Hsu and law professor Richard Painter filed a complaint against the University alleging that the administration inadequately condemned antisemitism at the University following the October 7, 2023 Hamas atrocities. After the attacks, faculty members from the university’s College of Liberal Arts posted statements in solidarity with the people of Palestine. Hsu argued that such statements should not have been posted on an official University website.

University of Minnesota professor Melanie Yazzie spells out the Left’s global war against the West. ??-“The goal is to dismantle the settler project that is the United States.” Yes it’s starting, Israel warned, warned and was ignored.

If Hamas wins this war the west is next.… pic.twitter.com/Qts27Jgm2T — Uri Israel (@Israel2252) December 21, 2023

Advertisement





At present, the University of Minnesota, Ohio State, Temple, and other midwestern schools are facing 99 active investigations about discrimination based on shared ancestry. Such discrimination is prohibited by Title IV of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

University of Minnesota, Harvard, Yale, Stanford, GW students (SJP) who support Hamas are Useful Idiots for Terrorism. Where are the university DEI offices when it comes to being inclusive of Jewish students after the attack and now the public protests supporting Hamas? pic.twitter.com/Uz8xvPSTK4 — Fixing America ?? (@PhillipDenton) October 16, 2023

“It is our hope that either before the end of, or after the investigation, the University will agree to stop these statements from being published on the official University websites,” Hsu told The Minnesota Daily.

The University of Minnesota issued a response to the DoE complaint, stating it “stands firmly in support of speech and actions that provide an atmosphere of mutual respect, free from any form of prejudice and intolerance. We will continue to work every day to uphold these values while balancing our legal responsibilities to honor free speech.”

University of Minnesota professor, Sima Shakhsari, who denied Hamas atrocities on Oct. 7 is a candidate for the school’s top DEI job, @HaleyCohen19 reports.https://t.co/K54CzA3FG3 — Jewish Insider (@J_Insider) December 22, 2023