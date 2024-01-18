Photo Credit: Fibonacci Blue
University of Minnesota students protest hate speech

On Wednesday, the US Department of Education (DoE) declared its intention to initiate an inquiry into allegations of antisemitism at the University of Minnesota, according to The Minnesota Daily.

Last December, former regent Michael Hsu and law professor Richard Painter filed a complaint against the University alleging that the administration inadequately condemned antisemitism at the University following the October 7, 2023 Hamas atrocities. After the attacks, faculty members from the university’s College of Liberal Arts posted statements in solidarity with the people of Palestine. Hsu argued that such statements should not have been posted on an official University website.

At present, the University of Minnesota, Ohio State, Temple, and other midwestern schools are facing 99 active investigations about discrimination based on shared ancestry. Such discrimination is prohibited by Title IV of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“It is our hope that either before the end of, or after the investigation, the University will agree to stop these statements from being published on the official University websites,” Hsu told The Minnesota Daily.

The University of Minnesota issued a response to the DoE complaint, stating it “stands firmly in support of speech and actions that provide an atmosphere of mutual respect, free from any form of prejudice and intolerance. We will continue to work every day to uphold these values while balancing our legal responsibilities to honor free speech.”

David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

