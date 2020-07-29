Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Lookwhoitis

Facebook this week permanently ended the ability of grime artist Wiley to spew his antisemitic and racist filth on that platform and on Instagram (which Facebook owns) after he once again started into another one of his inflammatory, antisemitic rants. He had previously been punished with a seven-day suspension and block from Facebook and Instagram for his posts.

It wasn’t the first time or place musician Richard Cowie has found himself in trouble for his racism.

His antisemitic comments are under investigation by British Police, and he was already suspended once from Twitter — now he’s banned there too, as of today, just a few hours before Tisha B’Av, arguably one of the grimmest days in the Hebrew calendar.

Just prior to the ban, Wiley made sure to slip into his Facebook page to post a vituperative stream of hate aimed at the Jewish People. Unmoved, Facebook simply removed the hateful post, and his account.

“There is no place for hate speech on Facebook and Instagram, and we don’t want it on our platforms,” said a spokesperson from Facebook. “After initially placing Wiley’s accounts in a seven-day block, we have now removed both his Facebook and Instagram accounts for repeated violations of our policies.”