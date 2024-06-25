Photo Credit: Pixabay / kampfmonchichi

On Sunday, as violence broke out when anti-Israel demonstrators attacked during protests at the Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles’s Pico-Robertson neighborhood, an adult couple driving a Range Rover near a gas station provoked a response from police.

Antisemitic mob blocking Jews from entering Adas Torah Synagogue in LA today, assaulting them and spraying them with BEAR SPRAY. DEPORT EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM. pic.twitter.com/xg4HIpnYaz — Modern ?? Talmud (@ModernTalmud) June 24, 2024

According to video shared on social media, the woman stood out of the vehicle’s sunroof with a keffiyeh, held out both arms and displayed her middle fingers at the crowd of pro-Israel activists.

Riot police approached with one yelling, “Put your hands up. Get out of the car now. Ma’am, step out of the car.”

Both the driver, who wore a mask and yellow shirt, and the passenger were placed in handcuffs. Officers then approached the vehicle to retrieve a toddler, donned in a keffiyeh, a symbol of Arab terrorism popularized by the late PLO terrorist leader Yasser Arafat.

