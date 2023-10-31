Photo Credit: Senator Jacky Rosen’s Facebook

John Anthony Miller, 43, a resident of Las Vegas, V, appeared in federal court on October 27, for making threatening communications to the junior Democratic United States Senator from Nevada Jacky Rosen.

Rosen has been a prominent voice in the Senate calling for support for Israel in its war with Hamas. She visited Israel this month.

Miller left numerous threatening voicemails at the office of Sen. Rosen. On October 17, 2023, Miller threatened to assault, kidnap, or murder the Senator with intent to impede, intimidate, or interfere with the United States Senator while engaged in the performance of official duties, or with intent to retaliate against her on account of her performance of official duties.

Additionally, on October 18, at the Lloyd D. George Courthouse in Las Vegas, Miller demanded to be let in, stating that he was going to see Sen. Rosen. He refused to fully cooperate with a Court Security Officer and was denied entry into the courthouse. After being refused entry, he became agitated and started yelling and shouting profanities.

Miller was arrested on October 26. He is charged with one count of threatening a federal official. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for November 13, before United States Magistrate Judge Elayna J. Youchah.

Sen. Rosen, 66, was born in in Chicago, the daughter of a Jewish car dealership owner and a Catholic homemaker. Before entering politics, she served as the president of Congregation Ner Tamid synagogue in Henderson.