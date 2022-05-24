Photo Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers

The New York City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information leading to the arrest of a woman seen on video lighting a book and piece of cloth on fire before tossing them both at the entrance of a Manhattan synagogue at about 1 a.m. on May 19.

The suspect threw the flammable items through the front gate of the Brotherhood Synagogue on Gramercy Park, said police.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, according to reports.

A Crime Stoppers video of the suspect that was released over the weekend shows the woman walking down a sidewalk in all-black attire, wearing a white baseball cap and carrying a green bag.

WANTED for an Arson at 28 Gramercy Park South . #Manhattan @NYPD13pct on 5/19/22 @ 1:25 AM the individual approached the Brotherhood Synagogue and lit a book and a piece of cloth on fire and threw them through the Synagogue’s metal gate. Reward up to $3500 Call 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/doutMAOIDT — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 21, 2022