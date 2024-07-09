Photo Credit: Courtesy

Authorities in Oakland, Northern California, are probing potential hate crimes following two vandalism incidents at the Chabad Jewish Center of Oakland, located on Lakeshore Avenue. Chabad of Oakland was targeted twice in as many weeks.

The Shaliach, Rabbi Dovid Labkowski, reported that on June 21 and again the following Saturday, unidentified individuals were observed hurling large objects through the center’s windows. The Oakland Police Department has confirmed they are actively investigating these incidents and have been in communication with Rabbi Labkowski.

These acts of vandalism have raised concerns within the community about potential bias-motivated crimes targeting Jewish institutions. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to identify the perpetrators and determine their motives.

“To me, it is clear it is antisemitism,” said Rabbi Labkowski. “I am so outraged by this because this can happen again at any moment.”

Rabbi Labkowski shared with the investigators two surveillance videos that captured the vandalism incidents. In one video, an individual is seen selecting a rock and hurling it at the center’s window. The second footage shows a person approaching the building while carrying a rock, then throwing it at the window, resulting in extensive cracking across its surface.

Rabbi Labkowski noted that the windows are made of recently installed thick ballistic glass. He explained that this security measure was implemented due to concerns about potential attacks on his congregation.

The footage provides crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation, offering clear visuals of the acts of vandalism. The rabbi’s proactive security measures, while helpful in preventing more severe damage, underscore the unfortunate reality of safety concerns faced by religious institutions in the community.

The center has initiated a fundraising campaign with a goal of $20,000 to replace its damaged bullet-resistant glass windows. On its website, the Chabad House shared images depicting cement blocks and the resulting cracks in the windows, providing visual evidence of the damage inflicted.

The restoration campaign stated that security is a top priority at Chabad. We are in regular communication with the Oakland Police Department, security organizations, and members of our community, about the necessary and proactive steps we can take to ensure our community is safe.

In addition to an annual security assessment with local law enforcement and security measures at our center, we have armed security at services and events. The cost of security at Chabad exceeds $30,000 annually. Let’s join together as a community and keep our families and community safe.

