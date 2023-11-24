Photo Credit: AIPAC

Antisemites, purportedly associated with a group calling themselves the “People’s City Council – Los Angeles,” attacked the home of Michael Tuchin, the president of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), on Thursday, Thanksgiving.

The Hamas-genocide-supporters threw smoke bombs and red paint at and in front of Tuchin’s home, made a lot of noise with sirens and banging, and waved a banner calling him a baby-killer (as if that’s not just a cliche already).

Additional footage of the vandalism. Know who is involved? DM us! pic.twitter.com/711HsshkF5 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 23, 2023

Advertisement





RIGHT NOW: people are out in front of @AIPAC president Michael Tuchin’s house in Los Angeles for a holiday wake up call! AIPAC spends tens of millions to control pro-genocide congressmembers. F*** your holiday baby killer! #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/SzKVMDZesB — People's City Council – Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) November 23, 2023