Photo Credit: AIPAC
AIPAC Logo

Antisemites, purportedly associated with a group calling themselves the “People’s City Council – Los Angeles,” attacked the home of Michael Tuchin, the president of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), on Thursday, Thanksgiving.

The Hamas-genocide-supporters threw smoke bombs and red paint at and in front of Tuchin’s home, made a lot of noise with sirens and banging, and waved a banner calling him a baby-killer (as if that’s not just a cliche already).

Jewish Press News Desk
