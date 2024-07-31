Photo Credit: Pixabay

Vandals have again targeted Kahal Ahavas Yisroel Synagogue in Hollywood, Calif., making that twice in the last two weeks.

A security camera captured two men on July 25 in the act of using a hammer or baton to break multiple windows at the Jewish house of worship, prompting police to investigate and increase patrol of the area.

Doni Dror, a board member at the synagogue, said one suspect recorded the crime with the other’s phone and that “they didn’t take anything,” according to KCAL/CBS News Los Angeles. “They just smashed and ran.”

Video shows two men wearing hoodies as they bash the front windows of the Kahal Ahavas Yisroel Synagogue in Hollywood, which members say is the second such incident to happen in recent weeks. https://t.co/1loUOA7IdC — KCAL News (@kcalnews) July 29, 2024

He added that it’s hard to imagine the two consecutive incidents not being related since they happened so close together.

The impact has caused alarm among congregants. Dror told the TV station that members are expressing concern about “showing up at all because they don’t want to be the victim of another hate crime.”

