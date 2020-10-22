Photo Credit: Lithuania MFA / Twitter
Silver collectors' coin from Bank of Lithuania, honoring 300th anniversary of birth of Vilna Gaon

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania announced in a tweet this week that the Bank of Lithuania will issue a 10-euro silver collectors’ coin to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the Vilna Gaon.

In the tweet, the MFA says, “If you will it, you too can be a genius.” The country’s parliament has declared 2020 as the Year of the Vilna Gaon and Lithuanian Jewish History.

