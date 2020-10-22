Photo Credit: Lithuania MFA / Twitter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania announced in a tweet this week that the Bank of Lithuania will issue a 10-euro silver collectors’ coin to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the Vilna Gaon.

In the tweet, the MFA says, “If you will it, you too can be a genius.” The country’s parliament has declared 2020 as the Year of the Vilna Gaon and Lithuanian Jewish History.

Vil nor Goen (if you will it, you too can be a genius). Today @Lietuvosbankas issued the €10 silver collector coin dedicated to the 300th birth anniversary of the Vilna Gaon. @LRSeimas (Parliament ??) has declared 2020 as the Year #VilnaGaon2020 and #LTJewishHistory. https://t.co/gYk5tAnZxn — Lithuania MFA (@LithuaniaMFA) October 20, 2020

