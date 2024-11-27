Photo Credit: Google Maps

In a brazen act of antisemitic vandalism, the Chabad Synagogue and Outreach Center on St. Kilda East, Victoria, was defaced early Wednesday morning, leaving its community shaken but defiant, The Australian Jewish News reported.

Vandals spray-painted hateful messages on the synagogue’s front gate, door, and the car belonging to the rabbi’s wife. The graffiti included phrases such as “Free Gaza” and “Jews Kill Babies,” evoking outrage and fear among local residents.

Melbourne, Australia – Synagogue & Outreach centre targeted with hateful graffiti “Jews Kill Babies” & “Free Gaza” Jews can expect more such attacks under proposed introduction of “political purpose” defence by @VictorianLabor & @JacintaAllanMP Shameful@jccvic @SouthwickMP pic.twitter.com/Tw8jrRhnbJ — Menachem Vorchheimer (@MenachemV) November 27, 2024

The graffiti was discovered early in the morning by the rabbi and his wife, who immediately alerted Victoria Police. They also reached out to Dr. Dvir Abramovich, chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission, who unequivocally condemned the attack.

“This is a chilling reminder of how far some people will go to intimidate and threaten the Jewish community,” Dr. Abramovich said in a statement. “To target a house of prayer, a rabbi, and his family is as cowardly and sinister as it gets.”

Dr. Abramovich further described the graffiti as more than mere vandalism, calling it an attempt to revive “the oldest and most toxic antisemitic blood libels that have fueled persecution against Jewish people for centuries.”

Despite the trauma, the rabbi’s wife expressed her determination to persevere. “While I felt shaken and shocked, I am also now inspired to continue our work promoting Judaism with pride,” she said. “This is antisemitism, pure and simple, but we will not back down.”

Dr. Abramovich emphasized the resilience of the Jewish community, addressing the vandals directly: “You have failed. The Jewish community is strong. We are resilient.”

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation and raised concerns about the prevalence of antisemitism in the area. Police have launched an investigation, and community leaders are calling for greater vigilance in combating hate crimes.

