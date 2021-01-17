Photo Credit: courtesy

Global wealth management banker Benjamin de Rothschild, chairman of Edmond de Rothschild Holding SA, passed away Friday at his home in Switzerland. He was 57.

The Baron is survived by his wife, Baroness Ariane de Rothschild, and four daughters.

In 1997 at age 34, Rothschild took over the family business; specifically the Edmond de Rothschild Group established by his father, Baron Edmond de Rothschild.

The Group has 32 offices around the world and employs 2,600 people, while focusing on private banking and wealth management for international clients and institutions.

In the State of Israel, the Group owns an investment firm and has made donations to educational programs.

In April it was reported that the Edmond de Rothschild Foundation, headed by Baroness Ariane de Rothschild, had donated NIS 50 million to 22 Israeli hospitals for the purchase of badly needed respirators, ICU beds and other medical equipment to battle the novel coronavirus.

At the time, the Baroness said in a statement, “As has been the custom of the Rothschild family throughout the years, we are committed to providing needed medical equipment for hospitals across Israel, to enable the dedicated medical teams at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus continue to save lives and win.”

The private banking group led by Benjamin de Rothschild issued a statement on Sunday, expressing regret and condolences following his passing.

“It is with deep regret and great sadness that Edmond de Rothschild Group announces the passing of Benjamin de Rothschild following a heart attack at his home in Pregny (Switzerland),” a company statement said.

“Born on 30 July 1963, Benjamin de Rothschild was the son of Edmond and Nadine de Rothschild. At the head of the group created by his father since 1997, he developed it in an exceptional way during all these years.

“Visionary entrepreneur, passionate about finance, speed, sailing and automobiles, wine enthusiast, Benjamin de Rothschild was also an active philanthropist, namely involved in developing innovation within the Adolphe de Rothschild Foundation Hospital. With his unique character, Benjamin de Rothschild never ceased to transform and modernize his legacy, in line with the family’s values,” the statement concluded.

Baruch Dayan HaEmet.