The ubiquitous Israeli Hanukkah donut — sufgania — has taken on new meaning this year.

For the Weiser family, whose 21-year-old son Roey fell in battle against hundreds of Hamas terrorists during their invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023, this year’s Festival of Lights is all about spreading Roey’s bravery and light.

During the Hamas invasion, IDF Staff Sergeant Roey Weiser and his fighters were deployed to secure a position in the vicinity of the Erez Crossing.

Roey led his Golani warriors in killing dozens of terrorists before the ammunition ran out. At that point, he led a retreat toward safety, but it wasn’t to be: Roey was ambushed and killed as he and his unit were racing to a safe room.

It was later discovered that as a result of the soldiers’ steadfast resistance, Roey’s unit managed to halt the terrorists’ movement northward towards Ashkelon and Ashdod, saving countless civilians and soldiers in the wider area.

“One of Roey’s favorite foods was donuts,” Roey’s family told JewishPress.com.

This is where you, the reader, come in. When you eat a sufganiya, think of Roey.

Roey’s family is asking our readership to “take a picture and tag us every time you enjoy a donut.”

Hanukkah is a celebration of light, “a quality Roey always embodied. Help us continue to spread his light,” the family requests.

On Facebook, tag the family at ROEY WEISER.

On Instagram, tag them at @REMEMBER.ROEY.WEISER and add the hashtag #DONUTSFORROEY#

Hag sameach!

