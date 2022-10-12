Photo Credit: Western Wall Heritage Foundation / YouTube screen grab

Tens of thousands of Jews marked the Hakhel (“gathering”) and Beit HaShoeva celebrations Wednesday night at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

Jews from across the country and around the world gathered at the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem to mark the Hakhel.

As it is written in Deuteronomy 31:10-12, “At the end of every seven years, at an appointed time, in the Festival of Sukkot [following] the year of Shemitah. When all Israel comes to appear before the Lord, your G‑d, in the place He will choose, you shall read this Torah before all Israel, in their ears. Assemble the people: the men, the women, the children…”

During the installation of the three Torah scrolls, former Prime Minister and current Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu was honored with “hagba” — the lifting of the third Torah scroll prior to its return to the Ark.

Following the ceremony, the crowd — which packed the Western Wall plaza to its very edges — joined in the Simchat Beit Hashoeva celebration which commemorates the ancient water-drawing ceremony that took place during the intermediary days of Sukkot in the Holy Temple, may it soon be rebuilt.

The event included performances by the N’ranana Choir, vocalist Nemuel Harush, Cantor Israel Adler and Paiytan and Cantor Moshe Habusha, with dancing following the conclusion of the official ceremonies.