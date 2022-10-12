Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Israeli lawmakers officially began on Wednesday evening to review the maritime boundary agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Text of the Lebanon Maritime Border Deal, and What Exactly Israel Lost

Advertisement



During the review, the agreement will be presented to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

The review process is expected to take a maximum of two weeks – but at the end of that process, the Knesset will be unable to take action to counter the deal even if lawmakers oppose the agreement.

Israeli Security Cabinet – and Bennett – Supports Lapid’s Maritime Boundary Deal with Lebanon, US

After the review, the agreement returns to the government cabinet for a final ratification, with approval a foregone conclusion given the overwhelming vote on Wednesday in favor of the document.

Intelligence chiefs for the Shin Bet and Mossad both said Wednesday that the agreement constitutes a de facto recognition of Israel by Lebanon – and that the deal is not good for the country’s Iranian terror proxy, Hezbollah, which opposes recognition of Israel.