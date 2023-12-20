Photo Credit: David Shankbone / Wikimedia

American Jewish comedian Jerry Seinfeld is visiting Israel to express his support for the Jewish State in its battle for survival.

Jerry Seinfeld, who has been in Israel since Monday, visited today with Lior Suchard at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. In the photo: Seinfeld and Suchard with Avida Bakhar, who lost his wife Dana and son Karmel in the massacres of Kibbutz Be'eri ? pic.twitter.com/o90vt7ciEb — Adam Albilya – אדם אלביליה (@AdamAlbilya) December 20, 2023

Seinfeld is in Israel to help raise awareness for the families of the hostages who were abducted by Hamas terrorists and dragged into Gaza on October 7th. He was seen in multiple venues wearing the dog tag that reads “Bring Them Back.”

After landing in Israel, @JerrySeinfeld and his family went to visit the loved ones of the hostages still in #Hamas captivity, as well as the hostages who have been released. Seinfeld expressed his commitment to raising awareness around the world about this Hamas-orchestrated… pic.twitter.com/1BF7tVq41d — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) December 19, 2023

Elon Musk likewise wears this visible sign of solidarity with the families of those who remain captive in Gaza.

The performer, who arrived Monday with his family, held an emotional meeting with hostages who were released last month and relatives of the hostages still being held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Seinfeld also visited Kibbutz Be’eri, one of the communities along the Gaza border that were the first to be attacked by the invading terrorist hordes on October 7th.

Immediately following the Hamas invasion and massacre, Seinfeld wrote that he lived and worked on a kibbutz when he was 16.

“I have loved the Jewish homeland ever since working on a kibbutz at 16,” he posted online. “My heart is broken by the atrocities, but we are strong in heart and soul.”

He added that he will “always stand with Israel and the Jewish people.”