Photo Credit: David Shankbone / Wikimedia
Jewish American comedian Jerry Seinfeld. April 2011

American Jewish comedian Jerry Seinfeld is visiting Israel to express his support for the Jewish State in its battle for survival.

Advertisement


Seinfeld is in Israel to help raise awareness for the families of the hostages who were abducted by Hamas terrorists and dragged into Gaza on October 7th. He was seen in multiple venues wearing the dog tag that reads “Bring Them Back.”

Elon Musk likewise wears this visible sign of solidarity with the families of those who remain captive in Gaza.

The performer, who arrived Monday with his family, held an emotional meeting with hostages who were released last month and relatives of the hostages still being held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Seinfeld also visited Kibbutz Be’eri, one of the communities along the Gaza border that were the first to be attacked by the invading terrorist hordes on October 7th.

Immediately following the Hamas invasion and massacre, Seinfeld wrote that he lived and worked on a kibbutz when he was 16.

“I have loved the Jewish homeland ever since working on a kibbutz at 16,” he posted online. “My heart is broken by the atrocities, but we are strong in heart and soul.”

He added that he will “always stand with Israel and the Jewish people.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleMalaysia Bans Israeli Linked Ships From Its Ports As Red Sea Tensions Rise
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR