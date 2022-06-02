Photo Credit: Twitter/NYPD Crime Stoppers

A teenage thug has been indicted on charges of committing a hate crime against a Jewish man in Brooklyn.

WANTED for AN Assault in front of 58 Gerry Street. #Brooklyn @NYPD90pct on 4/1/22 @ 7:55 PM without and prior words or provocation, the individuals punched and kicked the Hasidic victim about the body, forcing him to the ground Reward up to $3500Call 1-800-577-TIPS. CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/6W6kfQbU1d — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 2, 2022

Advertisement



Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that 18-year-old Logan Jones was arrested and charged with assault as a hate crime and other related offenses in connection with an attack this past April 1 on a Hassidic man in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

Jones was arraigned Wednesday (June 1) before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun on an indictment in which he is charged with third-degree assault as a hate crime, third degree assault, third-degree menacing as a hate crime, third-degree menacing, third-degree attempted assault as a hate crime, third-degree attempted assault, and second-degree harassment.

Bail was set at $30,000. The alleged perpetrator was ordered to return to court on June 24, 2022.

“Without warning or provocation, this defendant allegedly assaulted an innocent man simply because of his Jewish faith,” Gonzalez said in his announcement.

“Crimes that target individuals because of their religion, race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation are a threat to everything we stand for here in Brooklyn. We will now seek to hold the defendant accountable.”

Jones was among a gang of teens who attacked the man as he walked to synagogue on a Friday night at the corner of Harrison Avenue and Gerry Street.

The District Attorney said that according to the investigation, on April 1, 2022 at approximately 7:55 p.m. at 58 Gerry Street, Jones and a group of five others allegedly approached the 21-year-old victim and his wife as they walked to Shabbat services at their local synagogue.

“The defendant allegedly suddenly began punching the victim in the face. The defendant and two of the other individuals are alleged to have then repeatedly kicked the victim as he fell to the ground and tried to escape by sliding underneath a truck parked in the street,” Gonzalez said.

According to the investigation, Jones and the five other suspects allegedly fled the scene after the victim’s wife asked a bystander to call 911.

“The victim suffered severe head and body pain, an abrasion to the cheek, as well as bruising to the face and mouth,” Gonzalez noted.