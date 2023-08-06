Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg/FLASH90

National Security Ministry data shows that the number of women who received a license to carry a weapon in the last seven months, since the establishment of Netanyahu’s right-wing government and Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s taking office, has jumped by 88%, making the number of women who hold a gun license today almost twice what it was in the same period last year, Otzma Yehudit announced on Sunday.

It should be noted that out of all the women who received a gun license, 44% are residents of Judea and Samaria.

Advertisement





National Security Minister Ben Gvir said: “The policy that I have been leading in the National Security Ministry since taking office is to grant a weapon license to those who meet the criteria so that they can protect themselves and their surroundings. Women who want to protect themselves and their families are welcome, and I am happy that on my watch we are seeing such a big increase in this area as well.”

The new policy includes for the first time United Hatzalah EMTs, many of whom are women. Ben Gvir also plans to broaden the criteria to include all IDF veterans whose service certificate defines them as combat soldiers. In addition, the plan is to include veterans who did not complete their service because of an injury and graduates of Hesder yeshivas.