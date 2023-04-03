Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Air Force Commander General Tomer Bar recently informed senior Air Force officials that he intends to change his forgiving treatment of pilots who refuse to show up for their routine training over their objection to the judicial reform. Bar ordered his brass that in the event that the pilots announce again that they are not ready to report for duty, sanctions will be imposed on them and they may be dismissed from operational activity. Bar stressed that it’s not possible to participate in an operational activity if you are absent from the training.”

Meanwhile, some popular voices on the right in Israel have called for the government to cancel the celebrative Air Force flyover in the nation’s skies that have become a major attraction every Independence Day. Israelis armed with cameras and radios wait for hours on their rooftops and at the beaches to catch a glance at the pride of the nation. But no more, say some, stressing: We don’t want to look at you.

News12, which reported the conversation, noted that last week, some 200 senior pilots and 100 reserve officers at the operational headquarters announced that from now on they are suspending their service in protest of the legislation.

The training of fighter pilots in the Israeli Air Force takes about 5 years, which includes 3 years in pilot school, a year of an operational training course and advanced operational training course, and a year of adjusting each pilot to the unit to which he or she is assigned. Now, according to The Marker, one flight hour of a warplane costs between $9,000 (F-16) and $22,000 (F-15E). The stealth F-35 costs $18,500 per hour.

Now figure out how much the State of Israel invests in training each individual pilot. And that’s before calculating the cost of their ongoing training. Also, take into account how much many of these pilots earn when they start working for commercial carriers.

On March 28, Yinon Magal, possibly the most popular right-wing radio and TV host in Israel tweeted: “Hey, pilots, this year you can skip the Independence Day flyover.”

Shimon Riklis, another popular right-wing host, tweeted: “This year, on Independence Day, instead of flying over the country, it would be better if the Air Force pilots go back to their classrooms and learn the meaning of the word democracy. The meaning of the rule of law. The meaning of obeying orders. And why insubordination is a red line that must not be crossed. It would be much more useful for all of us. Best regards.”

Caroline Glick tweeted: “The flyover should be canceled. But in a show of arrogance and contempt and amazing opacity, not only do the privileged ones not cancel the flyover — they also add planes from the German Air Force, because that’s what we were missing.”

By the way, they’re still called Luftwaffe. Same as when they bombed London in 1940.

Twitter user Uria suggested regarding the Air Force flyover Israel: “They shouldn’t waste all this money on fuel. With the money, the Insubordination Air Force is going to waste this Independence Day we could supply the infantry and the armored corps with worthwhile food and equipment.”

Another person told JewishPress.com, he doesn’t want to see them flying victory laps for defeating Israel’s democracy.

It’s hard to tell whether the average Israeli is going to stay away from his or her porch this Independence Day, the country’s 75th anniversary. But for at least half of them, it would be less fun.