A survey that was conducted in January 2024, three months after the outbreak of the war, by Bar-Ilan University’s Menomadin Center for Jewish and Democratic Law of a representative sample of 2,000 adults (1,600 Jewish and 400 Arab Israelis), part of an ongoing, in-depth Consensus Index examining multiple indicators of division and cohesion within Israeli society, found that:

72% said that internal divisions in Israeli society were a factor that increased the chance of the Hamas attack on October 7.

Most (41.4%) pointed to the government as the most divisive factor, while the Supreme Court, which was subject to severe public scrutiny before the war, was ranked least divisive (25.2%).

52% of the respondents indicated that broad agreements can be reached between right and left

50% said that agreements can be reached between religious and secular

71% believe agreements can be reached between Mizrahim and Ashkenazim

51% believe that broad agreements can be reached in the dispute regarding the status of the Supreme Court

The study research team included Dr. Julia Elad-Strenger, of Bar-Ilan’s Department of Political Studies; Prof. Shahar Lifshitz, Director of the Menomadin Center; Prof. Yuval Feldman, BIU Faculty of Law; and Dr. Uri Aronson, Deputy Director of the Menomadin Center, with the participation of the Menomadin Center team: Adv. Elad Caplan, Adv. Hila Nadav Carmel and Dr. Tzili Elitzur Nae.

In a similar poll conducted by the Menomadin Center in May 2023, at the height of nationwide protests against judicial reform, 38% of the respondents indicated that broad agreements could be reached between right and left; 39% said the same between religious and secular; 60% between Mizrahim and Ashkenazim; and 41% believed that broad agreements could be reached in the dispute regarding the status of the Supreme Court.

While most respondents indicated in the January 2024 poll that their support for efforts to reach agreements increased following the war, on an emotional level a more divided picture was revealed, namely that the scope of mutual negative feelings between right and left remain even today.

Prof. Shahar Lifshitz, head of the Menomadin Center for Jewish and Democratic Law at Bar-Ilan University, noted, “The majority of Israeli society is willing to reach a consensus, recognizing that societal divisions were a significant factor leading to the October 7 events. While emotional gaps still pose challenges to agreement, there’s a growing understanding that finding common ground is essential for advancing the nation. Israel’s dual identity as a Jewish and democratic state presents a unique opportunity for change, offering a framework to bridge divides and strengthen Israeli society as a whole.”

Dr. Julia Elad-Strenger, political psychologist at Bar-Ilan’s Department of Political Studies and scientific head of the project, said, “Since 2019, we have been spearheading a groundbreaking, comprehensive project, which is the first to systematically document various aspects of divisions and cohesion within Israeli society, using nationally representative samples, across its four central societal fault lines simultaneously: national, religious, ethnic, and ideological. Our latest findings paint a fascinating and paradoxical picture of Israel’s social landscape in the aftermath of the war. Remarkably, Israelis perceive their society as more united than before. However, our data reveals a stark contrast to this perception. In reality, the undercurrents of hostility between various societal groups have not only persisted but have intensified in several key areas.”

“Our strength is in our unity,” said Bar-Ilan University CEO and Deputy President Zohar Yinon in opening the event at which the survey results were presented. “Shimon Peres said that anger is not a plan of action. This is truer than ever and an inspiration to all parts of society in Israel, where there should be a place for everyone. We have an obligation to do this for our students, especially those in the reserves.” Faculty of Law Dean Prof. Michal Alberstein added, “In daily reality, upholding our values and dialogue is the main thing. We are the ones who should be the news, not the polarization. This conference is our guided hope to write the next chapter of Israel as a society and a nation.”

