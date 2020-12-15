Photo Credit: Eldar Sharon / Wikimedia
Assaf Harofeh Nursing School

Assaf Harofeh Medical Center, also known as the Shamir Medical Center southeast of Tel Aviv, became the tragic scene of a murder-suicide Tuesday afternoon according to a report by the Hebrew-language Ynet news site.

According to the report, an elderly man broke into the hospital, armed with a gun.

The gunman’s wife was a terminally ill patient who was hospitalized in critical condition at the hospital.

Details from the initial investigation indicate the man came to visit his very sick wife in the neurosurgical unit at the medical center. He pulled out the gun and shot her at close range, and then killed himself with the same gun.

