Photo Credit: Mark Neyman / GPO

High-energy espionage series “Hit & Run” has been cancelled by Netflix, Deadline reported Monday, just a month and a half after its debut.

The series, created by ‘Fauda’ co-creators and executive producers Lior Raz and Avi Issacharaoff, proved to be exponentially more expensive to produce than Fauda, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It took three years to produce the nine episodes of Hit & Run’s first season.

The nine-episode first season — filmed in New York and Israel — was well received by viewers and critics alike. However, it did not remain in the Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 after its first appearance on the chart at Number 8, coming the week after its August 6 debut.

The series focuses on “Segev,” a happily married man whose wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv, and who sets forth to hunt for his wife’s killers after they have fled to the United States. During the process he discovers secrets kept from him by his wife.