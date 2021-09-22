Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and MK Shirly Pinto (Sunday, 19 September 2021), visited the “Krembo Wings” sukkah at the Nitzanim School on Sunday (Sept. 19) together with movement members and counsellors.

The prime minister spoke with the members and counsellors and was impressed by their important activity in integrating disabled youth into society.

“You are everything that is beautiful about our country – the most beautiful and the best people,” Bennett told those gathered.

“In my view, the entire country needs to reflect the spirit of Krembo Wings, just as you reflect it. I love you very much and am proud of you. I wish you a happy holiday and an amazing year.”

“The members of the ‘Krembo Wings’ youth movement work according to values that I inscribe on my banner: ‘I can and I belong,’ the MK added. “I commend the movement which provides an important answer to a social need that we all have without any difference regarding young people with and without disabilities.”