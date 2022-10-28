Photo Credit: Peter Hutchins from DC / Wikipedia

The anti-Semitism of Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) predates the current controversy surrounding the rapper, as he wanted to name his 2018 album after Adolf Hitler, CNN reported Thursday.

CNN cited several anonymous sources close to the artist, including a business executive who said Ye “would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people.”

Advertisement



The executive left his role with Ye over workplace complaints (including harassment) and reached a settlement with the musician, according to CNN.

Rather than “Hitler,” the 2018 album was eventually released as “Ye.”

On Tuesday, the film and television studio MRC announced that it will halt plans to distribute its recently completed Kanye West-themed documentary.