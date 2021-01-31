Photo Credit: IDF

A group of young entrepreneurs from Arab countries are participating in weekly zoom meetings as part of a unique Israeli program for the development of startups and social initiatives.

The group includes young men and women from Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, the Gaza Strip, and the Palestinian Authority (PA), who promote high-tech projects and receive training and practical tools on how to realize their dreams, via meetings hosted by leading figures in the Israeli innovation industry.

This multicultural and inter-sectorial program is the first of its kind and aims to make entry accessible into the ecosystem of the Israeli start-up nation.

Among the projects promoted under the program: is an organization that promotes acceptance and works to change the attitude of youth and adults towards LGBT people in the community in Arab countries, another one connecting children from different ethnic sources through joint actions to encourage social diversity, a site establishing a regional nature museum and other initiatives.

The training is shared by Israelis and people from the PA.

Some 40% of the program participants are women.

The program encompasses all stages of the construction of new ventures, including market research, construction of a plan and business model, development and connection to an array of potential partners and investors in Israel and around the world.

The unique Starting Up Together program is a collaboration between the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, the Ebay Israel Development Center, and the Center for Smart Cities at Bar Ilan University and funded by the Edmond de Rothschild Israel Foundation.