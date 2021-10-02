Photo Credit: Shlomi Amshalem / GPO

One day following the historic visit of Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to Bahrain to inaugurate the new Israeli Embassy, anti-Israel protests broke out around the country.

Lapid’s visit came one year after the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel and four regional nations: United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. The agreement normalized ties between Israel and the four nations.

Protesters waving Bahraini and Palestinian Authority flags chanted “Death to Israel” and “NO to Israeli Embassy in Islamic Bahrain,” according to multiple international reports.

Bahraini police forces fired tear gas at protesters in one demonstration.

There were no arrests.