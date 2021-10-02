Photo Credit: Shlomi Amshalem / GPO
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid inaugurates new Israeli Embassy in Manama, Bahrain, together with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on September 30, 2021

One day following the historic visit of Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to Bahrain to inaugurate the new Israeli Embassy, anti-Israel protests broke out around the country.

Lapid’s visit came one year after the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel and four regional nations: United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. The agreement normalized ties between Israel and the four nations.

Protesters waving Bahraini and Palestinian Authority flags chanted “Death to Israel” and “NO to Israeli Embassy in Islamic Bahrain,” according to multiple international reports.

Bahraini police forces fired tear gas at protesters in one demonstration.

There were no arrests.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
