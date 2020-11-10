Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90

A Hezbollah terrorist UAV launched from Lebanon was shot down Tuesday by the Israel Defense Forces after the aircraft had entered Israeli airspace.

This is not the first time the Iranian proxy group has attempted to carry out operations with drones in Israeli territory.

This past July, an IDF unit identified and downed a drone that had penetrated from Lebanese territory into Israeli airspace, which happens in the northern part of the Israel every few months. During that incident, the IDF electronically hijacked the device and landed it in Israel.

“The Northern Command continues to maintain a high level of preparedness and will not allow any violation of the sovereignty of the State of Israel,” the IDF said in a statement.

A Lebanese television station linked to Hezbollah claimed in a broadcast that IDF engineers managed to seize operational control over the drone; however, the IDF neither confirmed or denied the claim.