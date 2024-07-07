Photo Credit: courtesy, MDA

A 28-year-old Israeli man was seriously wounded by shrapnel Sunday morning after a rocket fired by Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon struck a BIG shopping mall in Kfar Zeitim, near Tiberias.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response service said medics met the man at a nearby junction and evacuated him to Poriya Medical Center after providing initial treatment.

He is reported in serious but stable condition.

There was no Red Alert incoming siren to warn those in the mall of the impending attack, which came during a barrage of some 20 Katyusha rockets fired by the Iranian proxy.

A number of the rockets were shot down by the Iron Dome aerial defense array.

Multiple fires were started when rockets and shrapnel from interceptions landed in fields and other open areas.

Red Alert sirens were activated in numerous other communities in the area, including Peki’in, Beit Jan, Kibbutz Lavi, and Kafr Kana, among others.

“In addition, following the sirens that sounded in the area of Ramot Naftali in northern Israel at 5:34 am … the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target. No injuries or damage were reported,” the IDF said.

“The sirens regarding rocket and missile launches were activated in the area due to the danger of falling shrapnel from the interception. No sirens sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration according to protocol.”

It is believed the rocket barrage was launched in response to Saturday night’s targeted assassination of a key Hezbollah operative, Meitham Mustafa Alta’ar, who led the terror group’s Aerial Defense Unit and was involved in planning and carrying out numerous attacks against Israel. Alta’ar assisted with building up Hezbollah’s arsenal of Iranian weapons.

“His elimination significantly harms the capabilities of Hezbollah’s Aerial Defense Unit,” the IDF said.

Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority closed the Arbel National Park near Lake Kinneret (Sea of ​​Galilee) to visitor entry following the barrage fired into the Lower Galilee.

