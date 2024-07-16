Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

The northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona is nearly empty of people thanks to the ceaseless rocket, missile and explosive drone attacks launched from Lebanon by Iran’s proxy, Hezbollah.

Nevertheless, Hezbollah continues to target the city, along with other nearby communities such as Beit Hillel, Margaliot, Tel Hai and others.

On Tuesday evening, the Lebanese terror army launched rockets at the city for more than half an hour. The Red Alert incoming siren rose and fell over and over as the rockets were launched from southern Lebanon.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, at least 40 rockets were fired at the city and elsewhere in the Galilee Panhandle by Hezbollah terrorists.

The Iron Dome anti-missile aerial defense array shot down most of them but at least three slipped past and several buildings were hit.

Miraculously, there were no physical injuries reported.

At least one fire broke out from the falling shrapnel, however, in the Ramim Forest west of the city.

Firefighters were deployed to extinguish the blaze.

