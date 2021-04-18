Photo Credit: IDF

On Sunday Israeli Air Force fighter pilots and their aircraft joined the “Iniohos” Exercise at the Andravida Air Base in Greece, alongside the militaries of several other partner nations.

The exercise is expected to conclude this week on Thursday.

The military forces of participant nations will simulate combat against threats above enemy territory. The drill is being held to strengthen strategic international ties, as well as to increase readiness for a wide range of scenarios, the IDF said.

“Given the high level of the HAF personnel and our capability to conduct exercises involving a variety of weapon systems within one of the largest exercise areas in Europe, the exercise «INIOCHOS» tends to become one of the most competitive exercises in Europe and the Mediterranean region and provide Participants with a high level of training and unique experience of participation,” the Hellenic Air Force said in its statement.

In addition to Israel, Cyprus, United Arab Emirates, the United States, France and Spain are participating in Iniochos 2021.

Their aircraft include:

• France with Rafale and Μ-2000D

• USA with F-16, MQ-9 and KC-135

• UAE with F-16

• Spain with F/A-18 Hornet

• Israel with F-15 and F-16

• Cyprus with helicopter AW139