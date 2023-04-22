Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

A month after the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) issued a letter signed by 44 retired U.S. generals and admirals that called on the United States to arm Israel against the threat of a nuclear Iran, the entity reissued the text with four new signatories.

The updated letter, which also appeared in The Hill, urges: “To confront this pressing high-priority threat, the United States should immediately provide Israel with the advanced weapons it needs to deter and prevent a nuclear Iran.”

On April 18, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi proclaimed his desire to “destroy Haifa and Tel Aviv” should Israel take even the “smallest action” against the Islamic regime.