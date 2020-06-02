Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Middle East analyst and blogger Abu Ali said Tuesday in an exclusive report that the web page of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was hacked by Israelis.

“Abu Ali Express” tweeted that the site, “Khamenei.ir” displayed a screen with a lovely illustration of the typical Israeli kibbutznik wearing an old-fashioned “kova tembel” and holding a flower as peace offering, captioned, “Iranians, We want you to know that the Israelis are hoping and praying for us to be friends again just like before 1979.” #shalomfromiran

Iranians,

We want you to know that the Israelis are hoping and praying for us to be friends again just like before 1979#shalomfromiran pic.twitter.com/EeSgzKJjIU — Abu Ali (@Abualiexpress) June 2, 2020

Within a short time, an archive screen from Tuesday, June 4, 2016 was posted on the home page of the Persian language version of the site, as was seen when checked by JewishPress.com. The English gateway of the site was untouched and in good repair.