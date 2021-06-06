Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
Zarand Iran Steel Company factory in flames. June 6 2021

An explosion followed by a fire broke out in an Iranian steel plant early Sunday in the southeastern area of the country, according to Reuters, quoting FARS.

The incident comes in the wake of numerous similar others that have taken place recently throughout Iran.

“Local sources in the city of Zarand in Kerman province reported a severe explosion and fire at the Zarand Iranian Steel plant,” according to the semi-official FARS news agency, quoted by Ynet.

Zarand Governor Ali Sadeqzadeh said firefighters and emergency crew remained at the site after the blaze was brought under control, according to FARS.

“A sudden overflow of molten material in the blast furnace caused a fire and smoke,” Sadeqzadeh said.

A blockage in the ducts through which cast iron slag usually flows on its way out of the blast furnace caused the fire, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

The Zarand governor later denied a blast preceded the fire: “There was no explosion at the furnace site or other parts of the plant,” he added.

There was no immediate report of casualties, Iranian news agencies reported.

