Khuzestan Province in southwestern Iran, home to oil refinery and oil pipelines

Multiple oil pipelines exploded into flames on Saturday afternoon in Ma’ashour, Ahwaz, and Sarbandar, all of them in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

It’s not yet known what caused the explosion, which is another in a series of incidents targeting Iran’s important energy, military and nuclear sites.

There has been no comment from the Iranian government thus far.

