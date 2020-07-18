Photo Credit: Google Maps

Multiple oil pipelines exploded into flames on Saturday afternoon in Ma’ashour, Ahwaz, and Sarbandar, all of them in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

.@sfrantzman provided a map of various "mysterious fires and explosions between June 26" and July 17. Today's oil pipeline explosion in Sarbandar of Khuzestan province in southwest #Iran can be added to this map/list. pic.twitter.com/yU4pmE5USD — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) July 18, 2020

It’s not yet known what caused the explosion, which is another in a series of incidents targeting Iran’s important energy, military and nuclear sites.

? Explosion of oil pipelines in Ma'ashour, Al-Ahwaz, Iran ?? pic.twitter.com/mvj4nbu65c — INTELSky (@Intel_Sky) July 18, 2020

There has been no comment from the Iranian government thus far.