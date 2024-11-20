Photo Credit: State Department photo by Freddie Everett

Iran is threatening that if the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issues a resolution against it, Iran would take immediate action in the nuclear field, Iranian sources told Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV Tuesday night. According to these sources, the steps would involve injecting gas into “central and advanced centrifuges” that Iran has previously installed in its nuclear reactors.

One of the two quarterly UN IAEA reports that followed IAEA Director Rafael Grossi’s trip to Iran last week, verified that Iran had “begun implementation of preparatory measures,” Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Grossi spoke about the negotiations between Iran and the agency at the same time that Trump took office in the U.S.: “In this situation, we can take operational steps to show the whole world and the new U.S. government that we can understand and agree on a method.” pic.twitter.com/KwNqJeTxBa — IranView 24 (@IranView24) November 14, 2024

The IAEA’s periodic report states that as of the end of October, Iran had 182.3 kg of 60% enriched uranium – 17.6 kg more than the amount it had in its possession in the previous IAEA report, published in August.

The total amount of enriched uranium the Iranians had as of the end of October was 6,604.4 kg, an increase of 852.6 kg compared to August.

42 kg of 60% enriched uranium could theoretically be enough for a nuclear bomb if the uranium is further enriched to 90%.

Iran attempted unsuccessfully to block a resolution against it during a meeting of the IAEA board, offering to limit its uranium stockpile to just below weapons-grade levels, according to the IAEA and diplomats on Tuesday.

However, the Iranian offer is conditional on Western powers dropping their efforts to pass a resolution against Iran at this week’s quarterly meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors, over Tehran’s lack of cooperation with the agency. Despite the proposal, diplomats noted that the push for the resolution was continuing.

Western diplomats dismissed Iran’s proposal as yet another last-minute attempt to avoid censure at the board meeting, comparing it to a similar vague pledge of increased cooperation with the IAEA made in March last year, which was never fully carried out.

This is a significant decision and not an empty declaration against Iran, as such a detailed report would force Director Grossi to unequivocally determine there were violations in the Iranian nuclear program.

Axios reported last Friday that the Israeli airstrikes on Iran in October destroyed a secret nuclear weapons research facility in Parchin, 19 miles southeast of Tehran. The clandestine site held sophisticated equipment used for testing explosives needed to detonate nuclear devices, the report read, citing US and Israeli officials.

A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Grossi’s visit had been “fruitful and resulted in good agreements,” and a series of “ambiguities and questions” concerning Iran’s nuclear program, which Tehran believed “lacked a clear and accurate basis,” had been discussed.

“What was obvious is Iran’s positive approach and goodwill in addressing the debates between Iran and the IAEA. We are trying to let the IAEA be able to do its job without destructive and wicked pressures from certain parties,” the spokesman stated.

