Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
IRGC Second Brigadier General Hassan Mashroueifar Amr

Barely two days after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the replacement of its hardline intelligence chief, the IRGC quietly replaced the head of the unit protecting Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Ebrahim Jabbari also served for more than a decade as the commander of the IRGC Vali Amr Protection Corps, but was replaced this weekend by IRGC Second Brigadier General Hassan Mashroueifar Amr, IRGC spokesperson Ramezan Sharif announced.

Advertisement

The move, reported Saturday by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, comes after a series of incidents in the country that have included sabotage, cyberattacks, assassinations and mysterious deaths of IRGC members, nuclear scientists and engineers – some of Iran blamed on Israel.

Intelligence chief Hossein Taeb, who served for more than a decade, was replaced by Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi, the head of the IRGC Intelligence Protection Unit that focuses on surveillance within the force.

The IRGC-linked Javan newspaper called the appointment of Kazemi, referred to by his nom de guerre Haj Kazem, as “injection of new blood” into SAS to fight against “foreign enemies, their lackeys and mercenaries, and hostile elements [political activists and organizations],” Iran International reported.

Jabbari served as Taeb’s deputy during his tenure as head of the IRGC Basij militia, before he became intelligence chief.

IRGC Chief Hossein Salami awarded Jabbari a certificate of appreciation for his “valuable and hard-working service” but did not indicate whether the military leader would be reassigned to other duties.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleReport: Biden to Meet in Israel with Opposition Leader Netanyahu
Next articleEl Al Airlines to End Flights from Toronto to Tel Aviv
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...