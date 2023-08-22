Photo Credit: Tsachi Ben-Ami / Flash 90

Iran has unveiled a new combat drone on Tuesday that allegedly can stay airborne for 24 hours, with a range long enough to reach the State of Israel.

A spokesperson for Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told JewishPress.com the minister had “no comment” on the report.

Details of the drone and its performance are seen in a video that appears to echo the sci-fi classic “Star Trek.”

The “Mohajer-10” drone, equipped with electronic warfare and intelligence-gathering systems, has an operational range of 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles) and a maximum fuel capacity of 450 liters (119 gallons), according to the IRNA news agency.

The drone can carry a maximum payload of 300 kilograms (661 pounds) and can fly at a maximum speed of 210 kilometers (130 miles) per hour, carrying different kinds of ammunition and bombs, IRNA reported.

The drone, which physically appears similar to the acclaimed Israeli “Heron” UAV, was unveiled during a ceremony marking Iran’s Defense Industry Day.

Iran has repeatedly vowed to wipe Israel off the map.