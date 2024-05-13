Photo Credit: I Ragazzi di Teheran Twitter screenshot

Iranian MP Prof. Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani told the Rouydad 24 website he believes his country’s decision to risk attacking Israel in April stemmed from its possession of nuclear weapons, Iran International reported last Friday.

Ardestani pointed out that an Iranian official had already issued a warning about the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Kamal Kharrazi, a top foreign policy advisor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, stated last Thursday that if Israel attacks Iran’s nuclear facilities, Tehran will revise its nuclear doctrine. For years, Iran has maintained that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes, despite enriching uranium to 60% purity – a level that can only serve the purpose of developing nuclear weapons. Kharrazi’s remarks suggest Iran may abandon its stance that its nuclear work is not aimed at building a bomb if it comes under Israeli attack.

“In my opinion, we have achieved nuclear weapons, but we do not announce it,” Ardestani reiterated. “It means our policy is to possess nuclear bombs, but our declared policy is currently within the framework of the JCPOA. The reason is that when countries want to confront others, their capabilities must be compatible, and Iran’s compatibility with America and Israel means that Iran must have nuclear weapons.”

Ardestani added, “In a climate where Russia has attacked Ukraine and Israel has attacked Gaza, and Iran is a staunch supporter of the Resistance Front, it is natural for the containment system to require that Iran possess nuclear bombs. However, whether Iran declares it is another matter.”

Ardestani, 63, hails from Isfahan Province and represents a district close to the Natanz nuclear facility. His election was endorsed by the regime.

According to Iran International, Ahmad Haghtalab, who oversees the security of Iran’s nuclear sites, said on April 18, “If the fake Zionist regime wants to use the threat of attacking nuclear sites to put pressure on Iran, it is possible and conceivable for the Islamic Republic to revise its nuclear doctrine and policies, and deviate from its past declared considerations.”