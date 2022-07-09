Photo Credit: cryptome.org

Iran has ramped up its enrichment of uranium at the underground Fordow nuclear plant, Reuters reported.

Tehran is using advanced, adaptable centrifuges to enrich the uranium at various levels of purity, according to a report Saturday by the UN International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that was seen by the news outlet.

Negotiations between Iran and world powers aimed at reviving the moribund 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal have been stalled since March.

Although Iran told the IAEA it plans to enrich uranium to 20 percent with the new centrifuges, it has already stockpiled at least 33 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity – just a short hop from the 90 percent purity needed to create an atomic bomb. In addition, the country has at least 68 kilograms of 20-percent enriched uranium in its stockpile.

US Envoy Warns Iran Can Make a Nuclear Bomb ‘Within Weeks’

Last week, US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley told NPR News that Iran already has enough highly-enriched uranium to be able to produce a nuclear bomb “within a matter of weeks.”

The envoy said the US and its allies are “alarmed” at the progress Iran has made in the enrichment sector.

Iran Making Swift Progress on Underground Nuclear Plant Near Natanz

Iran is also making swift progress on construction of a new, extensive underground nuclear plant and network of tunnels, according to a report last month by The New York Times.

The complex is under construction near the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, which also houses an advanced uranium enrichment plant as well as a commercial fuel enrichment plant.