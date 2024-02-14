Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency / Amir Ahouei

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced Tuesday that its forces

fired “sophisticated ballistic missiles” at a mockup of Israel’s Palmachim Air Base, home to some of the IAF’s F-35 stealth fighter jet squadrons.

Palmachim was apparently chosen in response to a recent visit to the air base by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during which he allegedly said Israel will not hesitate to attack Iran.

Emad’ and ‘Qadr’ ballistic missiles were used in the training exercise. The ranges and effectiveness of both were allegedly extended with improved explosive warheads and modified body shapes and succeeded in hitting the target, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

The mockup designed by the Iranian forces was built at a scale three times smaller than the Palmachim base, which spans about 90 square kilometers (about 35 miles).

“The new version of the Emad missile, running on liquid fuel, hit the mock target at a distance of 1,700 kilometers (1,056 miles) with a margin of error below four meters (13 feet),” Tasnim reported.