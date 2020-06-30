Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

A massive fireball lit the sky above the Sina Athar Medical Center in the Iranian capital Tuesday evening after an unexplained explosion was reported at the site of a medical clinic building in northern Tehran’s affluent Tajrish Square.

As thick black smoke rose into the sky, a second blast shook the building, white fire exploding from the roof.

Three people were reportedly injured in the blast.

According to Iran News Wire, Sina is actually a medical clinic used for MRIs and CT scans.

Iranian state media report the explosion occurred in the underground levels of the medical center. Patients are still trapped inside the building.

Jalal Maleki, the Tehran Fire Department spokesperson told the semi-official state news agency that firefighters were sent to the scene.

There has been no comment thus far from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force. (IRGC)

It’s not known how the fire got started.