US Congress member Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) expressed her solidarity earlier this month by retweeting a pack of lies about a Palestinian Authority terrorist after he slammed his car into a female Border Guard Police officer at a security checkpoint near Abu Dis outside Jerusalem.

Ahmed Erekat, a Palestinian man, was shot dead Tuesday by Israeli soldiers at a West Bank checkpoint. "Ahmed was left writhing and bleeding out," says Noura Erakat (@4noura), who is Ahmed's cousin. "What was very obvious is the ease and the callousness with which this happened." pic.twitter.com/Qyp7ELnoDH — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) June 24, 2020

Noura Erekat, a well known anti-Semitic Rutgers University professor, works hard to advocate for destruction of the Jewish State and tweeted her grief over her “baby cousin” who she insisted was murdered by Israeli soldiers.

On June 23, Ahmad Erekat, 28 deliberately slowed his vehicle, carefully maneuvering it widely to the left, according to Israeli Border Guard Police officer Shani Orr Hami Kadosh, who said Erekat looked straight at her as he turned the steering wheel back towards the guard post, aimed straight at her and gunned the motor.

Here's a video of a car ramming attack on a Israeli security checkpoint. pic.twitter.com/plOpwlYr0W — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) June 24, 2020

The officer was hit directly by the car and went flying backward. The car struck the guard booth; and as Erekat exited the vehicle, other security personnel opened fire.

Erekat, later identified as the nephew of Saeb Erekat, former chief negotiator for the Palestinian Authority and currently secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, was shot and seriously wounded; he subsequently died of his wounds.

The officer who was injured in the attack was taken to a medical center for treatment after initial first aid on site.

Erekat left a recorded message before leaving for the attack, talking about his grief over humiliating his family, and about his posts on social networks where he was accused of collaborating with Israelis.

זו ההודעה המוקלטת של אחמד עריקאת לפני שיצא לדברי מערכת הבטחון לפיגוע הדריסה במחסום הקיוסק. הוא מדבר בו על צערו על השפלת משפחתו ועמו ועל פרסומים ברשתות החברתיות לפיהם הוא משתף פעולה עם הישראלים. https://t.co/HT54uOTyk1 pic.twitter.com/MBi6SmB0x2 — Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) June 24, 2020

Tlaib, a United States lawmaker, decided to retweet a series of lies promulgated by the family of the terrorist — upset, yes — but who have been repeatedly also fed lies by the head of their own family, who occupies a high position in the Palestinian Authority government that persists in paying generous salaries to those willing to slaughter Israelis.

And now, a personal Palestinian Authority government family member has donated his life for the stupidity and tragedy of a “pay to slay” salary.

And still the family believes the tragic lies about Israel fed to them by the Mahmoud Abbas government. Following are the tweets that were posted by the family — and worse, re-posted and now will be read and more likely even be retweeted by the thousands of followers who hang on Democratic US Representative Rashida Tlaib tweets.

You lie. You kill. You lie. This is my baby cousin. He was on his way to pick up his sister from the salon for her wedding tonight. He was 27 & full of life. His name is Ahmed. The only terrorists are the cowards who shot to kill a beautiful young man and blamed him for it. https://t.co/M7FPgyu6I2 — Noura Erakat (@4noura) June 23, 2020

And Tlaib also retweeted this bundle of lies as well:

We send our love and support to the Erakat family for the tragic murder of their son at the hands of Israeli police. We hope that justice is served for him and for all Palestinians https://t.co/db2NL8aTXl — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) June 23, 2020

And Tlaib retweeted this one.

Ahmed Erekat, 27, beautiful young man. A son. A brother. Fiancée. My baby cousin. Israeli cowards shot him multiple times, left him to bleed for 1.5 hours and blamed him for his death. Tonight was his sister’s wedding, his was next month. We failed to protect him. I am so sorry. pic.twitter.com/3E341iE7sM — Noura Erakat (@4noura) June 23, 2020

Without bothering to verify facts, Tlaib also retweeted this one as well – even with the clarity of photographic evidence before her.

Israeli soldiers shot to kill my baby cousin, Ahmed, left him to bleed out for 1.5 hours. He was 27, he deserved to live. Israeli cowards claim it was a car ramming incident – he was on his way to pick up his sister from the salon for her wedding tonight! https://t.co/lqA6V72CwB — Noura Erakat (@4noura) June 23, 2020