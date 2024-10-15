Photo Credit: Hossein Zohrevand / Wikimedia

This is one of those articles that could be outdated by the time you get around to reading it, mostly because it is based on the assumption that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would remain true to his word and won’t strike Iranian nuclear facilities or oil fields, as he reportedly promised President Joe Biden. But you, reading this article on your phone while waiting for the subway a week from now may know differently. So, hey, good for you, and also, I’m glad to be proven wrong.

However, bound as I am by the absence of time travel, here are the assets the IDF may strike in Iran:

Repositories and factories for the production of UAVs. Samad 3, a UAV made in Iran that hit Tel Aviv. It was launched by the Houthis in Yemen. Iran also exports these UAVs to Russia. It is definitely an excellent attack target, and the Israel Air Force will likely blow up the Revolutionary Guards’ UAV storage facilities and factories.

The ballistic missile bases throughout Iran. Some of them were stationed in Tabriz, East Azerbaijan, from where they were launched at Israel in both attacks, on April 13 and October 1. The missile bases include an underground infrastructure and a well-deployed operational system protected by air defense.

Iran’s air defense system and its infrastructures. These and other targets are located, among other places, in Isfahan, where there is a significant underground base of the Revolutionary Guards and other important installations of the missile array. According to foreign publications, Israel attacked there on April 19, in proportionate retaliation for the Iranian attack.

The ballistic missile site in Chamran, a city in southwestern Iran, on the Persian Gulf. The site features major hangars concealing the long-range capabilities of the Revolutionary Guards.

Targeted assassinations of senior officials, especially of generals such as the commander of the Revolutionary Guards, the commander of the Iranian Air Force, the commander of the Quds Force, if he comes out of his interrogations alive, and the elimination of Ali Khamenei, something the supreme leader takes very seriously and reportedly refuses to sleep more than one night in the same bunker.

Also, Israel may attack significant websites and government centers using cyber warfare.

But, you know, the best targets remain the nuclear facilities and the oil fields, and Netanyahu might be tempted to attack them despite his promise to Joe Biden. Because, as everyone knows about Netanyahu’s promises – he makes promises but he doesn’t promise to keep them.

