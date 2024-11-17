Photo Credit: David Stanley / Flickr

In late October, the NY Times reported that Ali Hosseini Khamenei, who has served as the second supreme leader of Iran since 1989 and as the third president of Iran from 1981 to 1989, is seriously ill. According to the report, there is internal confusion over the idea that his son, Mojtaba, 55, would succeed him.

On Saturday, the Indian Times Now reported, citing social media posts, that Iran’s Supreme Leader was in a coma.

Several social media posts emerged on Saturday alleging that Khamenei has slipped into a coma. As was to be expected, there was no official confirmation of a worsening of the supreme leader’s health.

Khamenei’s health has been a topic of speculation for years. In January 2007, rumors of his illness or death surfaced after he was absent from public view for weeks, including skipping his usual appearance at Eid al-Adha celebrations. Khamenei later dismissed these claims, stating that “enemies of the Islamic system fabricated various rumors about death and health to demoralize the Iranian nation.” However, author Hooman Majd noted that Khamenei appeared “visibly weak” in photos released alongside the statement.

On September 9, 2014, Khamenei underwent prostate surgery, described by state media as a “routine operation.” However, Le Figaro reported that Western intelligence sources claimed he was suffering from prostate cancer. In September 2022, further concerns about his health arose after reports suggested he had surgery for a bowel obstruction, forcing him to cancel multiple engagements.

On Saturday, Images purportedly showing Khamenei on a hospital bed circulated online, fueling speculation that he is in a coma. But these images have been quickly debunked, with sources confirming they date back to 2014, during his prostate surgery:

There are currently many unsourced reports claiming Ali Khamenei, the current Supreme Leader of Iran, is in a coma.

Accompanying these reports are “leaked” or “unconfirmed” images – Used to give the unsourced reports credibility. These images aren’t recent – They are from 2014 pic.twitter.com/kT5iXRApD6 — Tal Hagin (@talhagin) November 16, 2024

Last week, Abbas Palizdar, reportedly the secretary of the Judiciary Inquiry and Review Committee in Iran’s 7th Islamic Consultative Assembly, made explosive allegations of high-level corruption, shaking Iran’s political landscape. Many interpreted the revelations as a strategic move to bolster Mojtaba Khamenei’s potential candidacy to succeed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as Supreme Leader.

Palizdar’s claims were detailed in a 2.5-hour interview, where he referenced a 54,000-page document exposing corruption cases involving 52 senior officials and their inner circles. The disclosures caused a stir in Iranian politics but raised suspicions due to their selective focus on figures who are either deceased or politically irrelevant.

The timing and scope of the revelations suggested a deliberate strategy rather than an earnest anti-corruption effort. During the interview, Palizdar, reportedly aligned with Mojtaba Khamenei, frequently framed his patron as a reformist figure capable of purging corruption and restoring integrity to the system.

Palizdar expressed his hope that Mojtaba Khamenei’s succession will happen soon, adding, “With Mojtaba stepping into the country’s leadership, we can expect fundamental reforms. There’s no one more knowledgeable about executive matters and the country’s situation than him. He also has the strength to crush economic corruption at its core.”

