Photo Credit: Hossein Heidarpour / Tasnim News Agency

At least seven ships caught fire Wednesday in the southern Iranian port of Bushehr, according to a report by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Advertisement



There is no information on the origin of any of the vessels that were burned, and Iranian media said “no casualties were reported,” according to Reuters.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, Tasnim reported.

Last week, a container ship caught fire at the Ameri Port, also in Bushehr, according to Turkey’s Daily Sabah news outlet.

Iranian Commander Threatens US, Israel

On Tuesday, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, Major-General Esmail Ghaani warned that “tough times lie ahead for the United States and the Zionist regime. Major events are about to strike you.

“The Americans should not look for who is responsible for what is happening to them,” Ghaani admonished. “The fire they see now is a fire they themselves set. It is a response to the crimes your people have committed.”

Latest in Series of Fires, Explosions

Wednesday’s fire was the latest in nearly a dozen incidents since June involving unexplained explosions, fires and other “mishaps” resulting in the destruction of important Iranian military, industrial and nuclear installations.

At least one – the Natanz nuclear uranium enrichment facility – was almost completely destroyed in a blast that occurred at the site on July 2.

No casualties or radioactive leaks were reported at the facility, which is Iran’s “primary uranium processing facility,” according to a report published by the Daily Sabah news outlet.

3 Days of Flames Aboard US Vessel

On Sunday a United States Navy amphibious assault vessel, the USS Bonhomme Richard, went up in flames as it rested at Pier 2 in the Naval Base in San Diego, California. The flames that began aboard the vessel continued to burn for three days, according to the US Navy.

Aerial firefighting support was provided by a Seahawk helicopter from the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron, alongside sailors and civilian firefighting crews on the ground. The firefighters battled two major fires that continued to burn well into Tuesday – one in the forward part of the ship and the other in the aft portion.

There were some 160 sailors aboard the vessel when the initial fire started in a lower vehicle and equipment stowage area. An explosion was heard shortly after, and the flames that were already spreading found fresh fuel sources as they spread to more open areas.

No casualties were reported among the US Navy crew members.