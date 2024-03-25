Photo Credit: Marcello Casal Jr./Abr via Wikimedia / CC3.0 (Brazil)

Riot police on Sunday clashed with hundreds of Jordanians protesting near the Israeli Embassy in Amman against Jerusalem’s war against the Hamas terror group, according to media reports.

Demonstrators reportedly chanted, “No Zionist embassy on Jordanian land,” while others shouted, “We want to go to the borders and kill and kidnap Zionist soldiers. Revenge…revenge…Oh Hamas, bomb Tel Aviv.”

The protesters had initially gathered in the Kaloti mosque close to the Israeli diplomatic mission. Several were reportedly beaten and arrested as they tried to break through a police cordon around the embassy.

A massive protest took place near the Israeli embassy in Amman on Sunday night. The Jordanian authorities were reportedly preventing the protestors from reaching the embassy. pic.twitter.com/RQWgnGWqd7 — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) March 25, 2024

Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lior Haiat confirmed to JNS that the protest had taken place, but would say only that all embassy diplomats and staff were safe.

A massive protest in Amman, condemning the Israeli genocide in Gaza, was on its way to the Israeli embassy when it encountered brutal repression by Jordanian security forces. Tear gas was deployed, and dozens were detained. pic.twitter.com/3XTU6fVdJx — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 24, 2024

Israel’s embassy in Jordan was evacuated at the beginning of the war on the order of then-Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. Israel also told its citizens to immediately leave Jordan over concerns Jews could be attacked there due to the conflict with Hamas.

Israel denounced as “despicable” a Jordanian resolution the U.N. General Assembly approved on Oct. 27 calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza but making no mention of Hamas or the fact that the Islamist terrorist organization is holding Israeli hostages in the Strip.

Hamas praised Jordan’s nonbinding resolution and called for its immediate implementation.

An estimated 70% of Jordan’s 12 million citizens identify as “Palestinian” including the queen of Jordan and her son.