The Lebanese government is bending over backwards to placate its Iranian masters and their proxy terror group, Hezbollah, according to a report published Tuesday by Israel’s KAN News public broadcaster.

At the signing ceremony set for next week to mark the country’s maritime border deal with Israel, each side will sign a different document and there will be no common table or photo with the two parties to the agreement.

KAN diplomatic affairs correspondent Roi Kais reported that United Nations officials have already begun preparations in the hall designated for the separate signing ceremony, set to take place at the UN office in Naqoura on October 26 or 27.

Kais quoted a news site linked to Hezbollah which cited sources saying there will be no shared table, no shared photo, and no shared document at the ceremony. “Everything will be separate.”

President Michel Aoun said in a statement reported Tuesday by Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency that drilling for natural gas must begin soon on the Lebanese side, to make up for the time lost in the talks.

Aoun called on Total Energy in a meeting with a delegation from the French company to begin its exploration quickly in the disputed Block 9 – where the Kana gas field is located.

Total Energy is already working in the country’s Block 4.

Members of the delegation told the Lebanese president “The drilling platform will be brought in from the year 2023 to start exploration and extraction in accordance with the . . . agreement with the Petroleum Sector Authority in Lebanon,” according to the state-run news agency.

Meanwhile, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met Tuesday in Doha with the president of the French energy firm, KAN News reported.

Qatar Energy CEO Sa’ad al Ka’abi – who also serves as the country’s Energy Minister – told reporters Tuesday the company aims to become the world’s biggest trader of liquified natural gas (LNG).